This berry parfait can be prepared in just 3 minutes
What's the story
A berry parfait is a quick and healthy way to start your day. It combines the goodness of fresh berries, creamy yogurt, and crunchy granola. This three-minute breakfast option is perfect for those who have a busy morning but still want to enjoy a nutritious meal. With just a few ingredients, you can prepare a delicious parfait that will keep you energized all morning long.
#1
Choosing the right berries
Selecting the right berries is key to making a delicious parfait. Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are all great options. They are rich in antioxidants and vitamins.
Make sure the berries are fresh, and wash them properly before using.
You can also mix different types of berries for added flavor and nutrition.
#2
Yogurt selection for flavor
The yogurt you choose can make or break your parfait's taste.
Opt for plain or vanilla-flavored yogurt to keep the natural sweetness of the berries intact.
Greek yogurt is also a great option, as it is high in protein and gives a creamy texture.
If you want a dairy-free option, almond or coconut-based yogurts are available.
#3
Granola for crunch
Granola adds that much-needed crunch to your parfait while also giving you fiber and healthy fats.
Pick an unsweetened or lightly sweetened granola to keep the sugar levels in check.
You can also make your own granola at home by mixing oats with nuts and seeds, and baking them lightly.
Tip 1
Layering techniques
Layering is the key to a visually appealing and flavorful parfait.
Start with a layer of yogurt at the bottom of your glass or bowl.
Add a layer of berries, followed by granola, and repeat until all ingredients are used up.
This way, every spoonful has an equal distribution of all components, making sure you get the best of every bite.