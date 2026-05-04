Swap your coffee for this oat milk latte

A cinnamon oat milk latte is a quick and delicious way to start your day. This creamy, spiced drink is perfect for those looking for a dairy-free option. With just a few ingredients and five minutes, you can make this flavorful latte at home. Here's how to prepare this delightful morning treat.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this latte, you will need one cup of oat milk, one teaspoon of ground cinnamon, one tablespoon of sweetener, such as honey or maple syrup, half a cup of brewed coffee or espresso, and ice cubes if you prefer it cold. These simple ingredients come together to create a balanced flavor profile that is both comforting and energizing.

Brewing Brew your coffee Start by brewing half a cup of coffee or espresso. If you want to save time in the morning, you can brew your coffee the night before and store it in the refrigerator. This way, you can quickly assemble your latte without any delay. The choice between regular coffee or espresso depends on how strong you want your drink to be.

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Mixing Mix oat milk and cinnamon In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine one cup of oat milk with one teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Stir continuously until the mixture is warm but not boiling. If you like it sweeter, add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup at this stage. This step infuses the oat milk with cinnamon flavor while keeping it creamy.

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Combining Combine all elements Once your oat milk mixture is ready, pour it over your brewed coffee or espresso in a large mug or glass. Stir well to combine all elements evenly. If you like it hot, skip this step; otherwise, add ice cubes now for an iced version.