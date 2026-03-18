Healthy snacks 101: Cucumber cream cheese bites

Cucumber cream cheese bites make for a quick and refreshing snack option. These bites are easy to prepare and require minimal ingredients, making them an ideal choice for last-minute gatherings or a simple afternoon snack. The combination of crisp cucumber and creamy cheese creates a delightful contrast in texture and flavor. Here's how you can make these delightful snacks in no time.

Tip 1 Selecting the perfect cucumber Choosing the right cucumber is key to making these bites. Go for firm cucumbers that are free of blemishes or soft spots. English cucumbers are ideal as they are longer and have fewer seeds than regular ones. Wash them well under running water before slicing to remove any dirt or wax coating.

Tip 2 Preparing the cream cheese spread For the cream cheese spread, you can use plain cream cheese or add herbs like dill or chives for an extra flavor. Let the cream cheese sit at room temperature for about 15 minutes so that it's easier to spread. If you want, mix in a bit of lemon juice to add tanginess.

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Tip 3 Assembling the bites Slice the cucumber into rounds about half an inch thick. Spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each slice. You can also add toppings like sliced olives, cherry tomatoes, or a sprinkle of paprika for added flavor and visual appeal.

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