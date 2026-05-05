5-minute ragi pancakes for busy mornings

Ragi pancakes with chutney make for an easy and nutritious breakfast option. These pancakes are made from finger millet flour, which is rich in calcium and iron. Paired with chutney, they make for a delicious meal that can be prepared in no time. Here's how you can make this delightful dish at home.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for ragi pancakes To make ragi pancakes, you will need finger millet flour, water or milk, salt, and a pinch of baking soda. For the chutney, you can use coconut or mint leaves, along with green chilies and salt. These ingredients are usually available at home, or they can be easily bought from local stores.

Batter preparation Preparing the pancake batter Start by mixing the finger millet flour with water or milk until you get a smooth batter. Add salt according to taste, and a pinch of baking soda to make the pancakes fluffy. Mix well to avoid lumps. Let the batter rest for a few minutes before cooking.

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Cooking process Cooking ragi pancakes on skillet Heat a nonstick skillet on medium flame and grease it lightly with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the skillet and spread it evenly into a round shape. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip it over to cook the other side until golden brown.

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Chutney preparation Making chutney for accompaniment For chutney, blend coconut or mint leaves with green chilies and salt until smooth. Adjust seasoning as per your taste preference. This chutney adds flavor contrast to the mildness of ragi pancakes, while providing additional nutrients.