Healthy breakfasts: Mung bean pancake recipe

Mung bean pancakes are a quick and nutritious breakfast option, taking just five minutes to prepare. These pancakes are made from ground mung beans, which are rich in protein and fiber. They make a healthy alternative to regular breakfast items such as cereals or toast. With their simple ingredients and easy preparation, mung bean pancakes can be a great option for those looking for a quick yet satisfying meal.

Ingredients Ingredients for mung bean pancakes To prepare mung bean pancakes, you'll need mung beans, water, salt, and oil. Soak the mung beans for a few hours or overnight to soften them. Blend the soaked mung beans with water until smooth to form a batter. Add salt according to taste. Heat oil in a pan and pour the batter to make small pancakes.

Cooking Cooking method explained Start by soaking mung beans for at least four hours or overnight. Drain the water and blend the beans with fresh water until smooth. Heat a non-stick pan over medium flame and add a little oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it gently into a circle. Cook each side until golden brown, about one minute per side.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits of mung beans Mung beans are packed with nutrients that are good for health. They are high in protein, which helps in muscle repair and growth, and fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check. Mung beans are also rich in vitamins such as vitamin B6 and minerals such as magnesium, which promote overall health.