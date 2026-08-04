5 quick breakfasts you can make with puffed rice
What's the story
Puffed rice is one of the most versatile and quick breakfast options. It is light on the stomach and can be prepared in a jiffy. You can have it sweet or savory, and puffed rice can be customized to suit your taste. Here are five easy breakfast ideas using puffed rice that will keep you energized all morning long. They are simple, nutritious, and can be prepared in no time.
Tip 1
Puffed rice with yogurt and fruits
Combining puffed rice with yogurt and fresh fruits makes for a refreshing breakfast.
Just mix a bowl of puffed rice with plain or flavored yogurt, and top it with sliced bananas, berries, or apples.
This combination gives you the goodness of probiotics from yogurt and vitamins from fruits, making it a healthy start to your day.
Tip 2
Savory puffed rice chaat
For those who prefer savory breakfasts, puffed rice chaat is an excellent option.
Mix puffed rice with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and coriander leaves. Add a dash of lemon juice, and sprinkle some chaat masala for flavor.
This spicy snack not only satiates your taste buds but also gives you a good dose of fiber.
Tip 3
Puffed rice upma
Puffed rice upma is a quick South Indian-inspired dish that can be prepared in minutes.
Saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped vegetables like peas and carrots in a pan.
Add puffed rice, along with salt to taste. Stir well until everything is combined.
This dish offers a hearty, yet light, breakfast option.
Tip 4
Sweet puffed rice bars
If you have a sweet tooth, try making puffed rice bars by mixing melted jaggery or honey with puffed rice.
Spread the mixture into a flat tray to cool down before cutting it into bars.
These homemade bars are perfect for those on-the-go mornings when you want something sweet without compromising on nutrition.
Tip 5
Spicy masala puffed rice
Spicy masala puffed rice is for those who love bold flavors in their breakfast.
Toss puffed rice with roasted peanuts, fried lentils (chana dal), and spices like turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt.
Finish off by garnishing with freshly chopped coriander leaves for an added burst of flavor.