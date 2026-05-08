Your breakfast needs these healthy corn salads

Corn salads are a quick and nutritious breakfast option, perfect for those busy mornings. They are loaded with vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy start to the day. Here are five easy corn salad recipes that can be made in five minutes or less. Each recipe brings out different flavors, giving you a variety of options to choose from.

Dish 1 Classic corn and tomato salad This classic combination of sweet corn and juicy tomatoes is a winner. Just mix one cup of canned corn with one-half cup of diced tomatoes. Add a tablespoon of olive oil, a teaspoon of lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste. This salad is fresh and light, perfect for a quick breakfast.

Dish 2 Spicy corn avocado delight For those who like it spicy, this one's for you! Mix one cup of canned corn with half an avocado, diced. Add one chopped green chili (adjust according to taste), a tablespoon of lime juice, and salt to taste. The creamy avocado balances the heat from the chili, giving you a deliciously spicy breakfast option.

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Dish 3 Sweet corn cucumber crunch This refreshing salad combines sweet corn with crunchy cucumber. Mix one cup of canned corn with half a cucumber, diced. Add two tablespoons of yogurt for creaminess, and sprinkle some black pepper on top for flavor. This salad is not only quick but also provides a satisfying crunch.

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Dish 4 Corn bean fiesta Combine one cup each of canned corn and black beans for a protein-packed breakfast option. Add two tablespoons of chopped red onion and one tablespoon of cilantro for added flavor. Squeeze half a lime over the mixture, and season with salt to taste. This colorful salad is filling and nutritious.