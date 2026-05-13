5 ways doodling can refresh your mind

Doodling is often dismissed as a mindless activity, but research indicates it can actually improve focus and concentration. Spending just five minutes doodling can refresh your mind and make you more productive. This simple exercise allows you to engage both sides of the brain, promoting creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Here are some practical ways to use doodling to boost your focus in a short time.

Tip 1 Choose simple shapes Start with basic shapes like circles, squares, and triangles. These are easy to draw and require minimal concentration, allowing your mind to wander while still keeping it engaged. This technique helps in reducing stress levels by giving a mental break from more complex tasks.

Tip 2 Use repetitive patterns Repetitive patterns like spirals or stripes can be soothing and help in clearing the mind. The rhythmic nature of these designs promotes relaxation, which is essential for refocusing after a distraction. Spending five minutes on such patterns can help you return to work with renewed clarity.

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Tip 3 Incorporate colors Adding colors to your doodles can further enhance their calming effect. Different colors stimulate different parts of the brain, encouraging creative thinking and emotional balance. Using colored pens or pencils for five minutes not only makes your doodles visually appealing, but also mentally refreshing.

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Tip 4 Focus on abstract designs Abstract designs give you the freedom to express without rules or expectations. This kind of freeform doodling encourages creative flow and reduces mental blocks that may hinder focus. Spending five minutes on abstract art allows you to explore new ideas while giving your brain a break from structured tasks.