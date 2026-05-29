5-minute rice cake recipe for busy mornings

This five-minute recipe combines the creaminess of cashew butter, the natural sweetness of bananas, and a crispy rice cake base. It's a quick and nutritious snack option that requires minimal ingredients and time. Perfect for busy mornings or afternoon cravings, this snack offers a balance of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and natural sugars. Here's how you can whip up this delightful treat in no time.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare this snack, you will need rice cakes, cashew butter, and ripe bananas. Rice cakes provide a light base; cashew butter adds protein and healthy fats; bananas contribute natural sweetness and potassium. Ensure your bananas are ripe for maximum flavor. These ingredients are easily available in most grocery stores, and can be stored for long periods.

Preparation Assemble your snack Start by spreading a generous layer of cashew butter on one side of the rice cake. Make sure it is evenly spread to get a consistent taste in every bite. Next, slice the banana into thin rounds and arrange them on top of the cashew butter-covered rice cake. The banana slices should be evenly distributed to ensure every bite is filled with flavor.

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Serving suggestion Enjoy your creation Once assembled, your cashew butter banana rice cake snack is ready to be enjoyed immediately. This snack can be served as an energizing breakfast option or a quick afternoon pick-me-up. Its simplicity makes it easy to prepare even when you are short on time, while still offering essential nutrients.

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