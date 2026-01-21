Quick fix: Water chestnut and capsicum stir-fry

A quick five-minute stir-fry with water chestnuts and capsicum is just the dish for a healthy, easy meal. This colorful combination is not just easy to make but also packed with nutrients. Water chestnuts add a crunchy texture, while capsicum gives a sweet and slightly tangy flavor. Together, they make a delicious dish that can be enjoyed on its own or with rice/noodles.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for the stir-fry To prepare this quick stir-fry, you will need sliced water chestnuts, bell peppers in different colors for variety, garlic cloves minced finely, soy sauce for seasoning, and oil for cooking. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and make for a healthy meal option.

Cooking steps Cooking method explained Start by heating oil in a pan over medium flame. Add minced garlic and saute until fragrant. Toss in sliced water chestnuts and bell peppers. Stir-fry for two minutes till they soften slightly but remain crunchy. Pour soy sauce over the vegetables and mix well to coat evenly. Cook for another minute before serving hot.

Health benefits Nutritional benefits of water chestnuts Water chestnuts are low in calories but high in fiber, making them an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a healthy weight. They are also a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure levels. The antioxidants present in water chestnuts help combat oxidative stress in the body.

