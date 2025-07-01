Try these herbal teas for a restful night 

For centuries, herbal teas have served as natural remedies to help relax and improve sleep quality. These caffeine-free drinks are prepared from different plants, flowers, and herbs with calming properties. If you're a beginner hoping to improve your sleep routine, delving into herbal teas can be a simple yet effective way to go. Here are some beginner-friendly herbal teas that may help you sleep better.

Chamomile Chamomile tea: A classic choice Chamomile tea is among the most popular herbal teas for better sleep. Famous for its mild sedative properties, chamomile has an antioxidant apigenin which binds to specific receptors in the brain, reducing the symptoms of insomnia. This tea can easily be prepared by steeping dried chamomile flowers in hot water for five minutes. Its mild taste makes it perfect for first-timers of herbal teas.

Lavender Lavender tea: Calming aroma Lavender tea is another great option given its soothing aroma and calming effects on the nervous system. The fragrance of lavender is commonly linked to relaxation and stress-busting, which can help with sleep quality. For lavender tea, steep dried lavender buds in hot water for about ten minutes. This aromatic drink can be had before bed as part of a relaxing evening routine.

Valerian root Valerian root tea: Natural sedative Valerian root tea has long been used as a natural sedative, thanks to its possible ability to elevate levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain. GABA is a neurotransmitter that relaxes the brain by inhibiting nerve transmission. To brew valerian root tea, steep one teaspoon of dried valerian root into hot water for around ten minutes before straining it into your cup.