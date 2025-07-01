Try these herbal teas for a restful night
What's the story
For centuries, herbal teas have served as natural remedies to help relax and improve sleep quality. These caffeine-free drinks are prepared from different plants, flowers, and herbs with calming properties. If you're a beginner hoping to improve your sleep routine, delving into herbal teas can be a simple yet effective way to go. Here are some beginner-friendly herbal teas that may help you sleep better.
Chamomile
Chamomile tea: A classic choice
Chamomile tea is among the most popular herbal teas for better sleep. Famous for its mild sedative properties, chamomile has an antioxidant apigenin which binds to specific receptors in the brain, reducing the symptoms of insomnia. This tea can easily be prepared by steeping dried chamomile flowers in hot water for five minutes. Its mild taste makes it perfect for first-timers of herbal teas.
Lavender
Lavender tea: Calming aroma
Lavender tea is another great option given its soothing aroma and calming effects on the nervous system. The fragrance of lavender is commonly linked to relaxation and stress-busting, which can help with sleep quality. For lavender tea, steep dried lavender buds in hot water for about ten minutes. This aromatic drink can be had before bed as part of a relaxing evening routine.
Valerian root
Valerian root tea: Natural sedative
Valerian root tea has long been used as a natural sedative, thanks to its possible ability to elevate levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain. GABA is a neurotransmitter that relaxes the brain by inhibiting nerve transmission. To brew valerian root tea, steep one teaspoon of dried valerian root into hot water for around ten minutes before straining it into your cup.
Lemon balm
Lemon balm tea: Stress reliever
Lemon balm tea is well known for its stress-relieving properties, which can help in improving sleep patterns. Regular consumption, especially before bedtime, can help you achieve a more restful night's sleep. However, the key is to use this tea every night, without interruption, which can help improve overall sleep quality over time.