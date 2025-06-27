5 phone etiquette tips everyone should follow

In today's digital age, mobile phones are an inseparable part of our daily lives. Though they provide us with comfort and connectedness, using phones incorrectly can result in misunderstandings and awkwardness in social scenarios. From keeping it to the bare minimum to knowing when to switch it off, here's the phone etiquette you need to master. Here are five tips for polite phone usage.

Volume control Keep your voice down When speaking on the phone in public spaces, it's essential to keep your voice moderate. Loud conversations can break the rhythm of those around you and may even invade their personal space. Being mindful of your volume is a sign of respect for the comfort and privacy of others. This consideration ultimately ensures a more pleasant environment for everyone in shared spaces.

Meal manners Avoid using phones during meals Using a phone at the dining table is mostly considered rude by your company. It indicates that you're not paying attention to the shared experience or the conversation, which can compromise the chance to connect better. To build stronger ties and make sure everyone at the table feels appreciated, it's better to keep your phone off-field unless you really need to use it.

Meeting protocols Silence notifications in meetings In meetings/presentations, it's important to keep your phone on silent or turn it off. Notifications can be a distraction not just for you but others in the room too. This simple step is a mark of your professionalism and respect for the speaker's time and effort. It helps keep everyone focused and ensures respect and productivity for everyone involved.

Spatial awareness Be mindful of personal space When using a phone in public areas such as buses or waiting rooms, always be mindful of those around you. Making calls or watching videos without headphones can be an egregious intrusion into others' personal space and disrupt their peace. To keep the peace, always use headphones and keep the volume at a level only you can hear. It respects the shared space and makes it pleasant for everyone.