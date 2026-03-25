Quick hummus wraps: 5 tasty options

Hummus wraps are a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. These wraps are loaded with nutrients and can be customized as per your taste. Be it a busy morning or a relaxed weekend, hummus wraps make for an easy meal that doesn't compromise on nutrition. Here are five different hummus wrap ideas to try.

Fresh flavors Classic veggie hummus wrap A classic veggie hummus wrap is perfect for those who love fresh vegetables. Just spread hummus on a whole wheat tortilla and add sliced cucumbers, bell peppers, and spinach leaves. The crisp vegetables complement the creamy hummus perfectly, giving you a balanced meal rich in fiber and vitamins.

Mediterranean flair Mediterranean twist wrap For a Mediterranean twist, add olives, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese to your hummus wrap. The salty olives and tangy feta cheese go well with the smooth hummus. Use a spinach tortilla for an extra flavor boost. This wrap is not just tasty but also packed with antioxidants from the tomatoes.

Advertisement

Creamy delight Avocado and hummus combo Combining avocado with hummus makes for an ultra-creamy wrap that is simply irresistible. Spread a layer of hummus on a tortilla, top it with sliced avocados, and sprinkle some lime juice to keep the avocados from browning. This combo gives you healthy fats from the avocado and protein from the hummus.

Advertisement

Zesty kick Spicy hummus wrap If you like it spicy, add some jalapenos or sriracha sauce to your hummus wrap for that extra kick. Pair it with shredded lettuce and grated carrots for some crunch. The heat from the spice balances out the coolness of the veggies, making it an exciting option for those who love bold flavors.