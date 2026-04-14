5-minute recipe: Mung bean pancakes

Mung bean flour pancakes are a nutritious, quick breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish is not only easy to make but also packed with the goodness of mung beans, which are rich in protein and fiber. Ideal for busy mornings, these pancakes offer a healthy start to the day without compromising on taste or nutrition. Here's how you can whip up these delightful pancakes.

#1 Ingredients you'll need To make mung bean flour pancakes, you need mung bean flour, water, salt, and optional spices like cumin or coriander for flavor. These ingredients are usually readily available in most kitchens. The simplicity of the ingredient list makes it an accessible recipe for anyone looking to try something new for breakfast.

#2 Quick preparation steps Start by mixing one cup of mung bean flour with 0.5 cup of water until you get a smooth batter. Add a pinch of salt, and any spices you prefer. Heat a non-stick pan over medium flame, and pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan, spreading it evenly into a circle. Cook until bubbles form on the surface before flipping it over to cook the other side.

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Tip 1 Tips for perfect pancakes To make sure your pancakes are perfectly cooked every time, ensure your pan is hot enough before pouring in the batter. This will prevent sticking and give you a nice, golden color. You can also add chopped vegetables like spinach or carrots to make them more nutritious and add texture.

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