Fan of hummus? Try this delicious mung bean twist

Mung bean hummus is a delicious and nutritious twist on the classic hummus. The five-minute breakfast recipe uses mung beans, which are packed with protein and fiber. This quick dish is perfect for those busy mornings when you want something healthy without spending too much time in the kitchen. With its creamy texture and subtle flavor, mung bean hummus can be a great addition to your breakfast routine.

Ingredients Ingredients for mung bean hummus To make mung bean hummus, you will need cooked mung beans, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper. These ingredients come together to create a creamy and flavorful spread. The mung beans should be cooked until soft but not mushy. Fresh lemon juice adds brightness, while garlic gives depth of flavor. Olive oil adds richness, while salt and pepper enhance the overall taste.

Preparation Simple preparation steps Start by blending the cooked mung beans in a food processor until smooth. Add tahini, lemon juice, minced garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Blend until all ingredients are well combined and the mixture is creamy. If it is too thick, add a little water or more olive oil to reach your desired consistency.

Serving ideas Serving suggestions for breakfast Serve your mung bean hummus with whole-grain toast or pita bread for a filling meal. You can also pair it with fresh vegetables like cucumber slices or cherry tomatoes for added crunch and nutrition. For an extra flavor boost, sprinkle some paprika or cumin on top before serving.

