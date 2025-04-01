5-minute oatmeal: Perfect healthy breakfast for everyone
Oatmeal is one of the most versatile breakfast options that can be made in a jiffy, making them perfect for busy mornings.
Add berries and seeds, and you get a healthy yet delicious meal. This combination not only offers nutrients but also gives the dish a lovely crunch.
Here, we tell you how to prepare a five-minute oatmeal topped with berries and seeds, and what benefits they offer.
Choosing the right oats
When making quick oatmeal, it's important to select the correct oats.
Instant oats are pre-cooked and dried for quicker preparation, while rolled oats provide more texture but require a little longer to cook.
Both are healthy options, but instant oats are ideal for those who want breakfast in under five minutes.
Benefits of adding berries
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, especially vitamin C.
They also add natural sweetness to your oatmeal without any added sugars.
Just a handful of fresh or frozen berries can amp up the taste of your oatmeal while making it heart-healthy.
Nutritional value of seeds
Seeds such as chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are some of the best sources of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
These nutrients promote digestive health and keep you energized throughout the day.
Sprinkling one tablespoon of these seeds over your oatmeal can enhance its nutritional profile by a mile.
Quick preparation tips
To make this meal in the easiest way possible, boil water/milk on the stove or microwave.
Add instant oats to the liquid once it boils. Stir occasionally until thickened to your liking—usually within two minutes—and then top with your choice of berries and seeds before serving immediately for best results.