How to make deliciously cheesy popcorn (without the cheese!)
What's the story
Who doesn't love a light, crunchy snack like popcorn?
But you can take your snacking game a notch higher by adding nutritional yeast to your popcorn.
Nutritional yeast can make your popcorn cheesy and healthy at the same time.
Not only does nutritional yeast have rich flavor, but the health benefits it offers are also unmatched.
Here's how nutritional yeast enhances popcorn.
Flavor boost
Nutritional yeast also gives popcorn a savory, cheesy flavor minus the dairy.
It has a nutty taste which goes well with the natural flavor of popcorn.
This makes it a perfect option for anyone looking for a vegan or lactose-free substitute for regular cheese-flavored snacks.
Nutritional yeast's unique taste profile can take your popcorn game to a whole new level.
Health perks
Nutritional yeast is loaded with nutrients, including B vitamins, protein, and fiber.
It is low in calories and fat and loaded with antioxidants that promote good health.
Adding nutritional yeast to your diet can help boost energy and immune function.
Not only is it nutrient-dense, but it also makes a great companion for any snack.
Simple steps
Preparing popcorn with nutritional yeast is super easy.
Begin by popping your corn kernels using an air popper or stovetop method without oil or butter (for a healthier option).
Once popped, sprinkle desired amount of nutritional yeast over the warm popcorn, and toss gently to ensure even coating.
You may add salt or other seasonings according to preference.
Budget-friendly choice
Popcorn with nutritional yeast provides an inexpensive snacking option, especially in contrast to store-bought pre-packaged snacks.
A bag of plain kernels is much cheaper than ready-made snacks, but delivers more servings per purchase.
Further, buying nutritional yeast in bulk can also help keep costs down over time, all while not sacrificing on quality or taste.