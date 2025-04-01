What's the story

Who doesn't love a light, crunchy snack like popcorn?

But you can take your snacking game a notch higher by adding nutritional yeast to your popcorn.

Nutritional yeast can make your popcorn cheesy and healthy at the same time.

Not only does nutritional yeast have rich flavor, but the health benefits it offers are also unmatched.

Here's how nutritional yeast enhances popcorn.