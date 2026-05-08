Enjoy parfaits? Try this peanut butter version

Peanut butter yogurt parfaits make for a quick and delicious breakfast option, requiring only five minutes to prepare. These parfaits combine the creaminess of yogurt with the rich flavor of peanut butter, making a satisfying meal that can be enjoyed on the go. With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a nutritious breakfast that keeps you energized all morning long.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make peanut butter yogurt parfaits, you need plain or vanilla yogurt, peanut butter, granola or oats, and fresh fruits like bananas or berries. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and can be customized according to your taste. The combination of these elements gives you a balanced meal with protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates.

Assembly Layering the parfait Start by adding a layer of yogurt in a glass or bowl. Next, add a spoonful of peanut butter on top of the yogurt. Then, sprinkle granola or oats for some crunch. Finally, add sliced bananas or berries for natural sweetness and added nutrients. Repeat the layers until all ingredients are used up.

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Health perks Nutritional benefits Peanut butter yogurt parfaits are not just tasty, but also loaded with nutrients. Yogurt gives you calcium and probiotics for gut health, while peanut butter provides protein and healthy fats for energy. Fruits add vitamins and antioxidants that help you stay healthy. This combination makes for a balanced meal that can help you stay full and focused all morning long.

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