How to make sago pudding at home

Sago, a versatile ingredient, can be transformed into a delightful pudding in just five minutes. This quick recipe combines the simplicity of sago with the creamy texture of coconut milk, resulting in a satisfying dessert. The process is straightforward, requiring minimal ingredients and time, making it perfect for those seeking a fast yet delicious treat. Here's how you can whip up this easy sago pudding.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this pudding, you'll need sago pearls, coconut milk, sugar, and water. These basic ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The key is to get quality coconut milk for an authentic flavor. Start by measuring out one cup of sago pearls and two cups of coconut milk. Keep half a cup of sugar handy to sweeten your pudding as per taste.

Preparation Prepare the sago pearls Begin by rinsing the sago pearls under cold water until the water runs clear. This step removes excess starch and prevents clumping during cooking. In a saucepan, combine one cup of water with the rinsed sago pearls over medium heat. Stir occasionally until the pearls become translucent; this should take about three minutes.

Mixing Mix in coconut milk Once the sago pearls are translucent, reduce heat to low and add two cups of coconut milk gradually while stirring continuously. This ensures that the mixture remains smooth without any lumps forming. Add half a cup of sugar at this stage to sweeten your pudding evenly.

Cooking Cook until thickened Continue cooking on low heat for another two minutes while stirring frequently. The pudding should thicken slightly but still maintain a creamy consistency. If it gets too thick, you can adjust by adding a little more water or coconut milk until the desired consistency is achieved.