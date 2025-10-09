Quick breakfast fix: Masala corn toast

Masala corn toast is a quick and delicious breakfast option that combines the flavors of spiced corn with the crunch of toasted bread. It can be prepared in under five minutes, making it the perfect choice for busy mornings. The dish is not only easy to prepare but also offers a satisfying blend of textures and tastes. Here's how you can make this delightful toast.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for preparation To prepare masala corn toast, you will need sweet corn kernels, bread slices, butter or oil, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies (optional), and spices like salt and pepper. These basic ingredients come together to create a flavorful topping that enhances the taste of the bread. You can adjust the spice levels according to your preference by adding or reducing green chilies.

Preparation Simple steps to prepare Start by heating butter or oil in a pan over medium flame. Add chopped onions and saute until they turn translucent. Add sweet corn kernels along with chopped tomatoes and green chilies, if using. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for a minute or two until everything is well combined.

Toasting Toasting techniques for best results While the masala mixture is cooking, keep your bread slices ready. You can either toast them in a toaster or on another pan with some butter or oil until they are golden brown on both sides. Once done, place the cooked masala corn mixture generously on each slice of toasted bread.