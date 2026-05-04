This quick lentil soup is perfect for busy days

A quick, spicy, and nutritious five-minute lentil soup is the perfect way to start your day. This simple dish combines the goodness of lentils with bold spices to give you a hearty meal in no time. Ideal for busy mornings, this recipe ensures you get essential nutrients without spending too much time in the kitchen. Here is how you can whip up this delightful soup.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this lentil soup, you will need red lentils, vegetable broth, garlic, ginger, cumin powder, turmeric powder, chili flakes, salt, and pepper. These ingredients are easily available and pack a punch of flavor and nutrition. Red lentils cook quickly and are rich in protein and fiber. The spices add depth to the taste while providing health benefits.

Preparation Quick preparation steps Start by rinsing one cup of red lentils under cold water until the water runs clear. In a saucepan, combine the lentils with two cups of vegetable broth. Add one minced garlic clove, and half an inch of grated ginger for added flavor. Sprinkle in half a teaspoon each of cumin powder and turmeric powder, along with chili flakes to taste.

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Cooking Cooking process simplified Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to low, and let it simmer for about five minutes or until the lentils are soft but not mushy. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking at the bottom of the pan. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper according to taste before serving.

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