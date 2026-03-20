Spinach and feta wrap: 5-minute recipe

A quick and healthy breakfast option can set the tone for the day. The spinach and feta breakfast wrap is a simple yet nutritious choice, taking only five minutes to prepare. It combines the goodness of spinach with the tangy flavor of feta cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. Perfect for busy mornings, this wrap offers essential nutrients without compromising on taste or time.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this wrap, you'll need fresh spinach leaves, crumbled feta cheese, a whole wheat tortilla, olive oil or butter, salt, and pepper. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. The spinach provides iron and vitamins A and C, while feta adds calcium and protein. The whole wheat tortilla gives fiber to keep you full longer.

Filling prep Prepare the filling Start by washing the spinach leaves thoroughly to remove any dirt or grit. Pat them dry with a paper towel before chopping them roughly. In a small bowl, mix the chopped spinach with crumbled feta cheese. Season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. This mixture forms the core filling of your wrap.

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Wrapping up Assemble your wrap Lay out your whole wheat tortilla on a flat surface or plate. Heat olive oil or butter in a pan over medium heat if you prefer a warm wrap; otherwise, you can skip this step for a cold version. Spread the spinach-feta mixture evenly across one half of the tortilla.

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