Quick vegan breakfast: Maple oatmeal cups

Maple oatmeal cups make for a quick and nutritious vegan breakfast option. They are easy to prepare and can be made in five minutes, making them perfect for busy mornings. With the goodness of oats and maple syrup, these cups give you a balanced start to your day. Here's how you can prepare this simple yet satisfying breakfast choice.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare maple oatmeal cups, you need rolled oats, maple syrup, almond milk, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients are easily available in most grocery stores. The combination of oats and almond milk gives you a creamy texture while keeping it vegan. Maple syrup adds natural sweetness without the need for refined sugars.

Preparation Simple preparation steps Begin by mixing one cup of rolled oats with half a cup of almond milk in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of maple syrup for sweetness and a pinch of salt for flavor enhancement. Mix well until all ingredients are combined evenly. Divide the mixture into individual serving cups or bowls.

Cooking methods Cooking method options You can either microwave or bake the oatmeal cups according to your preference. If you choose to microwave, cook on high for two minutes until heated through. For baking, preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) and bake for about ten minutes until set.

