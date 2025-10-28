Quinoa vs. amaranth: Which ancient grain wins on fiber

Quinoa and amaranth are two ancient grains that have gained popularity for their nutritional benefits. Both are gluten-free and rich in essential nutrients, making them ideal for health-conscious individuals. While they are similar in many ways, their fiber content and overall nutrition differ. Here's a look at the fiber content and nutritional profiles of quinoa and amaranth to see which grain comes out on top.

#1 Fiber content comparison Both quinoa and amaranth are known for their fiber content, which is essential for digestion and gut health. Quinoa has about three grams of fiber per cup when cooked, while amaranth offers about five grams per cup when cooked. The higher fiber content in amaranth makes it a better option for those looking to up their daily fiber intake.

#2 Protein powerhouses Quinoa is famous for its complete protein profile, containing all nine essential amino acids. It has around eight grams of protein per cup when cooked. Amaranth also provides a good amount of protein but lacks one or two essential amino acids compared to quinoa. It contains around nine grams of protein per cup when cooked.

#3 Vitamin and mineral richness Both grains are packed with vitamins and minerals, but they have different strengths. Quinoa is a great source of magnesium, iron, and B vitamins. Amaranth shines with higher quantities of calcium, potassium, and iron. Depending on your nutritional needs, either grain can be beneficial.