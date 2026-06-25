Rafting in Norway's fjords: What to know
What's the story
Exploring Norway's fjords through rafting is an exhilarating way to witness the country's stunning natural beauty. The activity gives you a unique perspective of the towering cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and serene waters that make these fjords famous. Whether you're a seasoned rafter or a beginner looking for adventure, Norway's fjords offer something for everyone. Here's how you can make the most of your rafting experience in this Nordic paradise.
#1
Choosing the right fjord
Selecting the right fjord is crucial for a successful rafting trip. Geirangerfjord and Naeroyfjord are two popular options, both known for their dramatic landscapes and calm waters. Geirangerfjord is famous for its waterfalls, while Naeroyfjord offers a more narrow and secluded experience. Consider your skill level, and what kind of scenery you wish to explore when making your choice.
#2
Best time to go rafting
The best time to go rafting in Norway's fjords is during the summer months, when the weather is mild, and water levels are optimal. From June to August, you can expect longer daylight hours, and more stable weather conditions. This period also allows you to enjoy additional outdoor activities like hiking or biking during your visit.
#3
Safety measures for rafters
Safety should always be your first priority when going on a rafting adventure. Wear appropriate gear, like life jackets and helmets provided by tour operators. Ensure that your raft has safety equipment, like paddles and ropes. Listen carefully to safety briefings before heading out on water, and follow guides' instructions throughout the trip.
Tip 1
Tips for an enjoyable experience
To make your rafting experience in Norway's fjords even more enjoyable, stay hydrated by bringing water bottles, wear layers as temperatures can change quickly, and pack sunscreen since UV rays can be strong even on cloudy days. You can also bring waterproof cameras or phone cases to capture memories, while making sure to respect nature by not littering or disturbing wildlife along the way.