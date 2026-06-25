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Rafting in Norway's fjords: What to know

By Simran Jeet 02:56 pm Jun 25, 202602:56 pm

What's the story

Exploring Norway's fjords through rafting is an exhilarating way to witness the country's stunning natural beauty. The activity gives you a unique perspective of the towering cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and serene waters that make these fjords famous. Whether you're a seasoned rafter or a beginner looking for adventure, Norway's fjords offer something for everyone. Here's how you can make the most of your rafting experience in this Nordic paradise.