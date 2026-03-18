Ram Navami: 5 prasad recipes to make at home

Celebrating Ram Navami is a beautiful way to honor faith, family, and tradition. Preparing prasad at home brings a special, personal touch to the occasion. Homemade offerings not only honor Lord Rama but also fill your home with delightful aromas and a festive spirit. Here are five simple and traditional prasad recipes to try this Ram Navami.

#1 Kesar phirni Kesar phirni is a creamy, fragrant dessert perfect for prasad. Take ground rice and soak it in milk for a few hours, then cook it slowly on low heat with sugar and a few strands of saffron. Stir continuously until it thickens into a smooth pudding, ready to serve warm or chilled.

#2 Coconut ladoo Coconut ladoos are quick and delicious for Ram Navami prasad. Mix freshly grated coconut with condensed milk or jaggery in a pan. Cook over low heat until the mixture thickens. Once slightly cooled, shape it into small, bite-sized balls. These sweet, soft, and chewy treats are ready to enjoy or offer as prasad.

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#3 Fruit and nut halwa Fruit and nut halwa is a colorful, delicious prasad that's surprisingly easy to make. Just chop some seasonal fruits like apples or bananas and cook them gently in a little ghee with sugar or jaggery. Toss in your favorite nuts, almonds, cashews, or pistachios, and let everything simmer until it thickens into a sweet, fragrant dessert that's ready to enjoy.

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#4 Banana and jaggery porridge Banana and jaggery porridge is simple, sweet, and wholesome. Mash ripe bananas and cook them with milk on low heat. Add jaggery to taste and season lightly with cardamom for flavor. Stir continuously until it thickens into a smooth, creamy porridge that can be served warm as a comforting, quick prasad for Ram Navami.