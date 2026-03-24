With raw mango, you can make these interesting dishes!

Raw mango, with its tangy flavor and crisp texture, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a number of dishes. It is not just a staple in Indian cuisine but also a favorite among food lovers who love to experiment with flavors. Here are five exciting dishes that highlight the unique taste of raw mango, each offering a different culinary experience.

Dish 1 Raw mango rice delight Raw mango rice is a simple yet flavorful dish that combines the tanginess of raw mango with fragrant spices. Cooked rice is mixed with grated raw mango, mustard seeds, turmeric, and curry leaves to create a colorful and appetizing meal. This dish is perfect for those who like a light yet flavorful meal. It can be served as a main course or as a side dish.

Dish 2 Spicy raw mango chutney Spicy raw mango chutney is an absolute must-have for anyone who loves bold flavors. This chutney is made by blending raw mangoes with green chilies, ginger, and jaggery. The result is a spicy, sweet, and tangy condiment that goes perfectly with snacks like samosas or pakoras. It can also be used as a spread on sandwiches for an extra kick.

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Dish 3 Refreshing raw mango salad A refreshing raw mango salad is just what you need on a hot day. Thinly sliced raw mangoes are tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and coriander leaves. Dressed in lime juice and salt, this salad is a perfect balance of tangy and fresh flavors. It makes for an excellent appetizer or side dish to accompany your main course.

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Dish 4 Tangy raw mango pickle Tangy raw mango pickle is a staple in many households during the summer months. Pieces of raw mangoes are mixed with spices like fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, and red chili powder before being preserved in oil. This pickle adds depth to any meal by introducing layers of flavor that enhance rice dishes or flatbreads.