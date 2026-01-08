Want some travel inspo? Read these books 

Bear Grylls , the adventurer and survival expert, has always inspired many with his thrilling expeditions and love for nature. His list of travel books gives an insight into the world of adventure and exploration. From practical survival tips to amazing tales of courage, these books are a treasure trove for anyone who wishes to explore the wild. Here are five travel books recommended by Bear Grylls that will inspire you to explore the world.

#1 'The Call of the Wild' by Jack London Jack London's The Call of the Wild is a classic that takes you into the heart of the Alaskan wilderness. The story follows Buck, a domesticated dog who is thrust into the wild and must learn to survive. This book gives an amazing insight into nature's raw power and the instinctual drive to survive. It is a must-read for those who want to understand animal behavior and resilience.

#2 'Into Thin Air' by Jon Krakauer Jon Krakauer's Into Thin Air is an account of the disastrous 1996 Mount Everest expedition. The book delves into the challenges climbers face while scaling the world's highest peak. It gives an insight into mountaineering's dangers and the human spirit's determination. This read is a must for anyone interested in high-altitude climbing or adventure sports.

#3 'Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail' Cheryl Strayed's Wild narrates her journey along the Pacific Crest Trail as she grapples with grief and personal loss. The memoir is about self-discovery through hiking long distances in solitude. It shows how nature can be a healer while also testing your limits physically and mentally. This book is for those looking for inspiration on their own journeys of healing or adventure.

#4 'A Walk in the Woods' by Bill Bryson Bill Bryson's A Walk in the Woods chronicles his attempt to hike part of America's Appalachian Trail. The book combines humor with practical insights into long-distance hiking on one of America's most famous trails. It gives readers an idea of the challenges faced by modern-day adventurers, along with some light-hearted anecdotes that make it an entertaining read.