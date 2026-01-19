Want to develop disciplined mindset? Read these

Saina Nehwal , the ace badminton player, is known for her discipline and dedication. She has often credited her success to the strong foundation of discipline she built over the years. For those looking to cultivate discipline in their lives, reading can be a powerful tool. Here are five books that Saina Nehwal recommends for anyone who wants to develop a disciplined mindset and achieve their goals.

Drive 1 'The Power of Habit' by Charles Duhigg Charles Duhigg's The Power of Habit delves into the science behind habit formation and how it impacts our lives. The book gives insights into how habits are formed and how they can be changed. By understanding the habit loop of cue, routine, and reward, readers can work on replacing bad habits with good ones. This book is an excellent guide to building discipline through positive habit formation.

Drive 2 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear James Clear's Atomic Habits emphasizes the power of small changes in making a big difference in life. The book gives practical strategies to build good habits and break bad ones by focusing on incremental improvements. Clear's emphasis on systems over goals makes it easier for readers to remain disciplined in their everyday lives without feeling overwhelmed.

Drive 3 'Mindset: The New Psychology of Success' by Carol S. Dweck Mindset by Carol S. Dweck delves into the concept of fixed versus growth mindsets. It underscores how our beliefs about our abilities influence our success. By embracing a growth mindset, individuals can foster resilience and perseverance when facing challenges. This book is crucial for anyone seeking to develop a disciplined approach to personal and professional growth.

Drive 4 'Deep Work' by Cal Newport In Deep Work, Cal Newport emphasizes the importance of focused work in an age of distractions. He gives practical advice on how to develop deep work habits that boost productivity and efficiency. By prioritizing focused time over multitasking or shallow work, readers can develop greater discipline in their professional lives.