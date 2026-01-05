Fan of cricket? Read these books to gain better insights

Harsha Bhogle , the renowned cricket commentator and analyst, has always been a source of inspiration for sports lovers. His recommendations can help you understand the nuances of cricket. Here are five books that can take your cricketing knowledge to the next level. Each of these books offers a unique perspective on the game, be it through history, strategy, or player insights.

#1 'The Test' by Brian O'Driscoll Brian O'Driscoll's The Test is an insightful read for anyone looking to understand the mental and physical challenges of test cricket. The book delves into the preparation and execution required at the highest level of the game. It gives readers an understanding of what it takes to perform under pressure and how players cope with the demands of test matches.

#2 'Playing It My Way' by Sachin Tendulkar Playing It My Way, gives an intimate look into the life of one of cricket's greatest players, Sachin Tendulkar. The book covers Tendulkar's journey from a young boy to an international icon. It provides insights into his training routines, mental fortitude, and the sacrifices made on the way to greatness.

#3 'The Art of Captaincy' by Mike Brearley Mike Brearley's The Art of Captaincy is a must-read for anyone interested in leadership on the field. Brearley shares his experiences as captain of England during some of their most memorable victories. The book covers strategic thinking, team management, and decision-making skills that are essential for any captain.

#4 'Beyond a Boundary' by C.L.R. James C.L.R. James' Beyond A Boundary is a classic that goes beyond cricket to explore culture and society through the lens of the sport. The book delves into the history and significance of cricket in the Caribbean, while also discussing broader themes such as colonialism and identity.