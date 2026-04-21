Grab these books for a unique perspective on human nature

Stephen Fry, the celebrated writer, actor, and comedian, has a knack for picking books that inspire and entertain. His recommendations are a treasure trove for those looking for some literary inspiration. From classics to modern masterpieces, Fry's choices span across genres and eras. Here are some of the most inspiring books recommended by him, each offering a unique perspective on life, art, and human nature.

#1 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' by Oscar Wilde Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray is a fascinating exploration of vanity, morality, and the nature of beauty. The story follows Dorian Gray, who wishes to remain young while his portrait ages. This novel prompts readers to reflect on the consequences of their choices and the value they place on appearance versus inner virtue. Fry loves this book for its witty prose and profound themes.

#2 'The Wind in the Willows' by Kenneth Grahame Kenneth Grahame's The Wind in the Willows is a celebration of friendship and adventure. The story revolves around Mole, Ratty, Badger, and Toad as they explore riverbanks and the countryside. This book is a reminder of the simple joys of life and the importance of companionship. Fry loves its charming characters and timeless message about enjoying life's journey.

Advertisement

#3 'A Passage to India' by EM Forster EM Forster's A Passage to India tackles the complexities of cultural misunderstandings during British colonial rule in India. The novel focuses on the friendship between an Indian doctor and a British woman, highlighting the challenges posed by societal norms. Fry appreciates this book for its insightful commentary on human relationships across cultural divides, making it relevant even today.

Advertisement