Want to know more about human nature? Grab these books

Amitabh Bachchan , the legendary actor, is known for his love for literature. He has often spoken about the classics that have inspired him throughout his life and career. These novels not only offer a glimpse into different cultures and times, but also provide profound insights into human nature. Here are five classic novels recommended by Bachchan that every literature lover must read.

#1 'Pride and Prejudice' by Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice is a classic novel by Jane Austen that delves into themes of love, class, and social expectations. Set in early 19th-century England, it follows Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates her way through societal pressures and personal prejudices. The novel is known for its witty dialogue and strong character development. Bachchan has praised this book for its timeless relevance and engaging storytelling.

#2 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird deals with serious issues like racial injustice and moral growth in the American South during the 1930s. Through the eyes of young Scout Finch, readers witness her father, Atticus Finch, defend an innocent man accused of a crime he did not commit. The novel highlights empathy and understanding in the face of prejudice. Bachchan admires this book for its powerful message.

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#3 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' by Gabriel Garcia Marquez Gabriel Garcia Marquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude is a magical realist tale that chronicles several generations of the Buendia family in the fictional town of Macondo. The novel explores themes like solitude, destiny, and the cyclical nature of history through Marquez's rich prose. Bachchan has often spoken about how this book takes readers on an unforgettable journey through its imaginative narrative.

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#4 'The Great Gatsby' by F Scott Fitzgerald F Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby paints a vivid picture of 1920s America as it follows Jay Gatsby's pursuit of wealth and status to win back Daisy Buchanan's affection. Set against the backdrop of lavish parties on Long Island's North Shore, this novel explores themes like ambition, love lost, and the American Dream's disillusionment. Bachchan appreciates Fitzgerald's lyrical writing style, which captures an era's essence.