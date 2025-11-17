Read these classic novels recommended by legendary actor Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen, the legendary actor, has always been a huge fan of classic novels. He believes these books not only provide entertainment but also a deeper understanding of human nature and society. From timeless tales to unforgettable characters, McKellen's list of favorites is a treasure trove for anyone looking to explore literature's rich history. Here are some classic novels that have inspired Ian McKellen throughout his life and career.

#1 'Pride and Prejudice' by Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice is one of Jane Austen's most famous works. The novel gives a witty commentary on the British landed gentry at the end of the 18th century. It explores themes of love, reputation, and class through the story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Ian McKellen has praised Austen's ability to create complex characters who remain relatable even today.

#2 'Great Expectations' by Charles Dickens Charles Dickens'Great Expectations is another favorite of Ian McKellen. The novel traces the life of an orphan named Pip, who dreams of rising above his humble beginnings. Dickens' vivid storytelling paints a picture of Victorian England while dealing with themes of ambition, social class, and personal growth. McKellen admires Dickens' skill in creating memorable characters with intricate personalities.

#3 'Wuthering Heights' by Emily Bronte Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte is a tale of passion and revenge on the Yorkshire moors. The novel explores the tumultuous relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, delving into themes of love's destructive power. Ian McKellen has often spoken about how Bronte's writing captures raw emotions that resonate with readers even today.

#4 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird is a powerful commentary on racial injustice in America, told through young Scout Finch's eyes as she grows up in the Deep South during the 1930s. The novel tackles issues like empathy, morality, and human rights through its portrayal of Atticus Finch defending an innocent man accused of rape. Ian McKellen appreciates Lee's ability to address difficult subjects with sensitivity without losing impact or depth.