5 classic braids every woman must try

Braids have always been a versatile and timeless hairstyle, suitable for all occasions and hair types. From casual outings to formal events, braids can be styled in so many ways to suit your personal style and the occasion. Here, we take a look at five classic braids that every woman should know. Each braid has its own charm and practicality, making them a must-have in every woman's hairstyling repertoire.

#1 The timeless French braid The French braid is a classic that never goes out of style. It is created by weaving three sections of hair together, adding more hair from the sides as you go down. This elegant braid is perfect for formal occasions or when you want a polished look for work or school. It keeps hair neatly in place while adding texture and interest.

#2 The versatile Dutch braid Similar to the French braid, the Dutch braid also involves three sections of hair but is created by crossing the strands under instead of over. This technique gives the braid a raised, three-dimensional look. The Dutch braid is versatile and can be worn as a single plait down the back or as two braids on either side of the head for a sporty look.

#3 The Bohemian fishtail braid The fishtail braid is a more intricate style that gives off a bohemian vibe. It is created by dividing your hair into two sections and alternately crossing small pieces from each section over to create an intricate pattern that resembles fish scales. This relaxed yet chic braid is ideal for casual outings or outdoor events.

#4 The elegant waterfall braid The waterfall braid adds an element of romance with its cascading effect, perfect for weddings or special occasions. This braid involves dropping some strands as you weave them into the braid, letting them fall gracefully like a waterfall. It can be worn alone or combined with other styles for added flair.