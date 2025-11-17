Heading to Bengaluru? Do try the super-affordable idli carts there

Bengaluru , a city that never sleeps, is famous for its vibrant street food culture. Among the many options, idli carts are a popular breakfast choice for many. These humble carts serve soft, steamed rice cakes with chutneys and sambar, making for a quick and affordable meal. The idlis served at these carts are known for their unique taste and texture, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

#1 The charm of street-side idlis Street-side idli carts have their own charm. They are usually set up in busy areas where people are on the go. The aroma of freshly steamed idlis wafting through the air is hard to resist. Most vendors serve their idlis with coconut chutney or tomato chutney, adding to the flavor. The simplicity of the dish, combined with the hustle-bustle of the street, makes for an authentic Bengaluru experience.

#2 Variety in chutneys and sides Idli carts also serve a variety of chutneys to go with the idlis. Coconut chutney is a favorite, but some vendors also serve mint or coriander chutneys for a different taste. Sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew, is also a common side. The combination of these sides makes every cart's offering unique, giving customers something new to try every time they visit.

#3 Affordability and accessibility One of the best things about idli carts in Bengaluru is that they are super affordable. Most places sell a plate of idlis with chutney for as little as ₹20 to ₹50 ($0.25 to $0.60). This makes them a go-to option for those looking for a budget-friendly meal without skimping on taste or quality. Their widespread presence across the city makes them easily accessible to anyone looking for an authentic breakfast experience.