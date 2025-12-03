Like historical novels? Read these recommendations by Barack Obama

Barack Obama has always been an ardent admirer of the power of storytelling, especially through historical novels. These books give a glimpse into the past, while also giving readers an engaging narrative. Obama's recommendations often highlight works that delve into history's complexities and human experiences. Here are five historical novels that have made it to Obama's reading list, each offering a unique perspective on different eras and events.

#1 'The Nightingale' by Kristin Hannah The Nightingale is a gripping tale set in France during a significant historical period. It highlights the resilience and bravery of two sisters who take different paths to survive. The novel delves into themes of courage, sacrifice, and the impact on everyday lives. Kristin Hannah's storytelling brings to life the struggles faced by women during this tumultuous period, making it a powerful read for anyone interested in history.

#2 'All the Light We Cannot See' by Anthony Doerr Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel paints a vivid picture through the eyes of a blind French girl and an orphaned German boy. Their paths cross in occupied France as they navigate the challenges posed. The book beautifully captures themes of hope, resilience, and the innocence lost amid conflict. Its lyrical prose and rich detail make it an unforgettable exploration of history.

#3 'The Book Thief' by Markus Zusak Set in Nazi Germany, The Book Thief tells the story of a young girl named Liesel who finds solace in stealing books and sharing them with others. Narrated by Death himself, this novel offers a unique perspective on life under oppressive regimes. It explores themes of love, loss, and the power of words to provide comfort.

#4 'Homegoing' by Yaa Gyasi Homegoing spans three centuries as it traces the lineage of two half-sisters from Ghana—one sold into slavery in America and another remaining in Africa. Yaa Gyasi's debut novel explores themes such as identity, heritage, and the lasting effects of colonialism through generations. Each chapter focuses on different descendants' experiences while weaving together their shared history.