Red capsicum v/s white pumpkin: Which is better for you?

Red capsicum and white pumpkin are two colorful vegetables that are commonly used in various cuisines across the world. Both of them are packed with nutrients, but they differ in their nutritional profiles and health benefits. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional comparison between red capsicum and white pumpkin, their vitamins, minerals, and other health benefits.

#1 Vitamin content analysis Red capsicum is known for its high vitamin C content, providing more than 200% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. It also has vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene, which promotes healthy vision and skin. White pumpkin, on the other hand, provides a good amount of vitamin A but has less vitamin C than red capsicum. However, it is still a good source of other vitamins such as E and K.

#2 Mineral composition differences When it comes to minerals, red capsicum has potassium and magnesium in good amounts. These minerals are important for maintaining blood pressure and supporting muscle function. White pumpkin also has potassium but provides more calcium than red capsicum. Calcium is essential for bone health and muscle function.

#3 Caloric value comparison Red bell pepper is low on calories with around 31 calories per 100 grams, making it a good option for those looking to maintain or lose weight without compromising on nutrition. White pumpkin is even lower on calories with about 26 calories per 100 grams but offers more fiber that promotes digestion and keeps you feeling full.

