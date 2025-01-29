Ways to style your coily curls with dewdrop braids
Coily curls, although gorgeous, can struggle with staying hydrated. Enter dewdrop braids: a fashionable and functional way to lock in moisture and keep those curls defined.
This article covers five fresh ways to style coily curls with dewdrop braids, all focused on keeping your curls hydrated and looking their best.
With these techniques, your curls will stay moisturized, boosting their beauty and health to a whole new level.
Preparation
Prepping your curls for braiding
Before you begin styling, it's essential to cleanse your coily curls with a sulfate-free shampoo.
This helps avoid stripping away your scalp's natural oils.
Follow this with a deep conditioning treatment for a minimum of 30 minutes.
This step is crucial for infusing hydration from within, preparing your curls for the braiding process.
Products
Choosing the right products
Choosing the right products is key to keeping your coily curls hydrated under those dewdrop braids.
Opt for leave-in conditioners and oils formulated specifically for curly hair types.
Apply these products liberally before beginning the braiding process.
This will help seal in moisture, minimize frizz, and add a healthy shine to your finished look.
Braiding
The art of braiding dewdrops
To create dewdrop braids, you need to section your hair into small pieces and then weave each piece into intricate braids, ensuring they're tight and close to your scalp.
Before you start braiding, apply a bit of gel or mousse that has hydrating ingredients like aloe vera or coconut water. This step is crucial.
It helps in keeping the braid intact and locks the moisture inside each curl.
Nightcare
Nighttime care for lasting hydration
To keep your dewdrop braids hydrated and avoid waking up to a frizzy mess, wrap your hair in a satin or silk scarf before hitting the sack.
This material minimizes friction that contributes to moisture loss and breakage.
Plus, giving your hair a light mist with water or a leave-in conditioner spray before wrapping it up ensures those coils stay supple till morning.
Refresh
Refreshing your Dewdrop Braids
Over time, dewdrop braids can get a little thirsty (read: dry).
Perk them up by lightly misting your hair with water.
Then, smooth a tiny bit of oil along the length of each braid with your fingertips.
This brings back the shine and rehydrates dry spots, so your coily curls stay poppin' and fresh until the next wash day.