Refreshing butterfly locs for versatile coily hair
What's the story
Butterfly locs are a protective and super trendy hairstyle for coily hair! They are versatile, low maintenance, and perfect for any season or occasion.
This style shields your hair from damage by wrapping sections in extensions. The result? Beautiful, distressed texture reminiscent of butterfly wings.
In this article, we will uncover five ways to style and refresh your butterfly locs.
Length variation
Experiment with length and thickness
One way to refresh your butterfly locs without completely changing the style is by playing around with different lengths and thicknesses.
Shorter locs offer a fun and edgy vibe, while longer ones radiate elegance and sophistication.
The thickness of the locs can also significantly alter your look.
Thinner locs often appear more natural and feel lighter on the head, while thicker ones definitely make a bolder statement.
Color play
Incorporate colorful accents
Adding a pop of color to your butterfly locs is a surefire way to amp up your style and turn heads wherever you go.
You don't have to commit to dyeing your natural hair. Use colored extensions while making the locs.
Whether you opt for soft pastel highlights or make a statement with bold streaks of electric color, there's no limit to how you can express your individuality through color.
Updo creativity
Style with updos and ponytails
Butterfly locs are versatile and can be easily manipulated to create stunning updos and ponytails.
You can simply pull your locs into a high ponytail for a chic look or create a classy updo for those special occasions.
Half-up, half-down styles look gorgeous too with butterfly locs, letting you show off the length of the locs along with their unique texture.
Accessory magic
Accessorize your locs
Adding accessories to your butterfly locs can elevate your hairstyle from basic to beautiful with minimal effort.
Hair cuffs, beads, rings, or even ribbons woven through the locs can add a touch of flair and individuality to your look.
Select accessories that reflect your personal style or coordinate them with your outfit for a harmonious and chic appearance.
Healthy practices
Maintain healthy LOC care routine
A good care routine is key to keeping your butterfly locs looking fresh.
Moisturizing your scalp and natural hair underneath regularly is crucial. It helps prevent dryness and promotes healthy hair growth.
Plus, wearing a silk or satin scarf at night helps maintain the integrity of both your natural hair and the extensions used to create the butterfly effect.