Get deep straight hair with these luminous lowlight techniques
Deep straight hair, while beautiful in its sleek and shiny simplicity, can sometimes appear flat or dull without the right styling touch.
By introducing lowlights, you can create subtle depth and dimension, transforming your hair into a more vibrant and voluminous masterpiece.
This article explores five creative ways to weave lowlights into the canvas of your deep straight hair, enhancing its natural beauty without overpowering it.
Shade selection
Choosing the right shade
Choosing the right color for your lowlights is key to creating a natural and blended look.
For deep straight hair, choose colors that are two to three shades darker than your base color.
This subtle color difference will create a gentle contrast, adding depth to your hair without resulting in a harsh or unnatural look.
Balayage
Balayage technique
The balayage technique is all about hand-painting highlights onto your hair for that perfect, sun-kissed look.
It creates a soft, graduated effect that looks totally natural.
When used as lowlights on deep straight hair, it gives you the ultimate control over where the color goes.
By concentrating the darker shades on the lower layers of your hair, you can create a gorgeous glow that enhances your hair's natural movement.
Foil highlights
Foil highlights method
Although foil highlighting is typically used for creating lighter streaks in the hair, it can also be utilized for lowlights.
By strategically choosing sections of deep straight hair and using foil packets to apply a darker dye, you can achieve distinct strips of color that contribute to texture and depth.
This method is ideal for individuals who desire more noticeable lowlights that contrast strongly with their base color.
Peek-a-boo
Peek-a-boo lowlights
Peek-a-boo lowlights provide a more understated color option, ideal for those wary of full commitment.
They're strategically hidden under the top layer of your hair, peeking out only when your hair moves or is styled a certain way.
This technique adds a surprising dimension of depth and interest to deep straight hair, making it the perfect choice for a subtle but striking enhancement.
Care routine
Maintenance tips
Keeping your lowlighted deep straight hair looking vibrant and healthy requires a bit of extra care.
Opt for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners formulated for colored-treated hair to minimize fading.
Plus, regular trims should be a part of your routine to get rid of split ends caused by coloring processes.
This way, your shiny lowlights will stay fresh and vibrant for a long time!