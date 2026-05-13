Beat the heat with these refreshing khus drinks

Khus, popularly known as vetiver, is a fragrant grass with cooling properties. It is widely used in summer drinks to beat the heat and refresh oneself. The unique aroma and taste of khus make it an ideal ingredient for summer beverages. Here are five delightful khus drink recipes that are not just refreshing but also easy to prepare at home.

#1 Khus Lemonade Twist Khus lemonade is a refreshing twist on the classic drink. Mix fresh lemon juice, sugar syrup, and water with khus syrup. Stir well and serve over ice for a cool treat. The tangy lemon pairs perfectly with the earthy notes of khus, making it an ideal drink for hot days.

#2 Minty khus cooler For a minty refreshment, blend fresh mint leaves with khus syrup and chilled water. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice cubes. This cooler not only hydrates but also gives you a burst of freshness from the mint, combined with the unique flavor of khus.

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#3 Coconut Khus Delight Combine coconut water with khus syrup for a tropical delight. Mix well and serve chilled or over ice cubes. This drink is perfect for those who love coconut's natural sweetness and want to add a hint of khus for an earthy undertone.

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#4 Spiced khus chai For a unique twist on traditional chai, brew black tea with spices like cardamom and cinnamon. Once cooled slightly, add khus syrup to taste. Serve hot or cold depending on your preference. This spiced chai offers warmth along with the refreshing qualities of khus.