What's the story

Move over, aloe vera! There's a new skin-soothing superstar on the block: Baikal skullcap.

This perennial herb, hailing from the shores of East Asia, is bursting with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory goodness.

Say goodbye to redness, wave farewell to acne, and prepare to glow like never before. Baikal skullcap is the secret weapon you need in your skincare routine. Harness the power of nature and let your skin shine!