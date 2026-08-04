Renegade row: How to do this full-body dumbbell exercise
What's the story
The renegade row is a killer exercise that combines strength and stability, giving you a full-body workout. It combines the benefits of a plank with the power of a row, targeting multiple muscle groups at once. This exercise is ideal for those looking to improve their core strength and upper body endurance. With the right technique, you can improve your fitness levels and build a strong, balanced physique.
Technique 1
Mastering the basic technique
To perform the renegade row, start in a plank position with hands on dumbbells.
Keep your body straight from head to heels.
Engage your core to maintain stability as you row one dumbbell toward your hip while balancing on the other hand.
Alternate sides while keeping your hips level to maximize effectiveness and minimize strain on your lower back.
Muscle engagement
Targeting multiple muscle groups
The renegade row works out several muscle groups, including the back, shoulders, arms, and core.
As you pull each dumbbell towards your body, you activate the latissimus dorsi muscles in your back, while also working out the biceps and triceps.
Your core muscles are engaged throughout the movement to keep you stable and prevent any rotation of the torso.
Variations
Incorporating variations for added challenge
To make the renegade row even more challenging, you can add variations, such as incorporating push-ups between rows or using kettlebells instead of dumbbells for an increased range of motion.
These variations not only increase the intensity but also keep your workout routine interesting by targeting different muscle fibers.
Tips
Tips for avoiding common mistakes
Common mistakes while performing a renegade row include letting hips sag or rotating too much during each rep.
To avoid this, focus on maintaining proper form by keeping your body aligned from head to heels throughout each movement.
Also, use lighter weights if necessary until you master the technique before progressing to heavier loads.