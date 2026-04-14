Renewing your passport? Here's a guide

Renewing an Indian passport can be a daunting task, especially if you are new to the process. However, with the right information and guidance, it can be a smooth experience. This article provides a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the renewal process effortlessly. From gathering necessary documents to understanding fees, timelines, and more, this guide aims to simplify each aspect of renewing your passport.

Document preparation Gather necessary documents Before starting the renewal process, gather all required documents. These include your current passport, a recent passport-sized photograph, and proof of address and identity. Ensure that all documents are up-to-date and meet the specifications outlined by the authorities. Having these ready in advance will save you time and prevent delays in processing your application.

Fee structure Understand application fees Familiarize yourself with the fee structure for renewing an Indian passport. The cost may vary depending on whether you opt for a regular or tatkal service. Regular renewal usually costs around ₹500 for a 36-page passport and ₹1,000 for a 60-page passport. The tatkal service is more expensive, but faster, costing around ₹2,500 for a 36-page passport and ₹5,000 for a 60-page one.

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Application method Choose between online or offline application Decide whether you want to apply online or offline at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). The online method is more convenient, as it allows you to fill out forms digitally and schedule appointments at your convenience. However, if you prefer personal interaction or need assistance with form-filling, visiting a PSK may be more suitable.

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Appointment booking Schedule an appointment at PSK If you choose to apply offline, book an appointment at your nearest Passport Seva Kendra through their website. Appointments are available on specific days and times, so plan accordingly to secure a slot that fits your schedule. Arrive prepared with all necessary documents to ensure a hassle-free visit.