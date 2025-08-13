Best out of waste: 5 upcycling projects you'll love

Repurposing crafts is a creative way to breathe new life into old items, cut down on waste, and bring unique, personalized touches to your home. The idea is to upcycle everyday objects into functional, decorative pieces that match your personal style, all while saving money and being environmentally-friendly by not consuming more new materials. Here are five timeless upcycling projects to make your living space eco-friendly.

Tip 1 Transform old jars into candle holders Old glass jars can also be easily turned into charming candle holders. Clean the jars thoroughly and remove any labels. You can paint them or wrap them with some twine for an added texture. Put a small candle inside each jar, and arrange them on a table or shelf for an ambient glow. This project is simple yet effective in creating a cozy atmosphere.

Tip 2 Turn wooden pallets into furniture Wooden pallets are versatile materials that can be repurposed into various types of furniture, like coffee tables or bookshelves. Sand down the pallets to smooth out rough edges, then stain or paint them to match your decor. Assemble the pallets using nails or screws to create sturdy pieces of furniture that add rustic charm to any room.

Tip 3 Use old t-shirts for cushion covers Instead of trashing old t-shirts, why not give them a new lease on life as cushion covers? Just cut the fabric according to the sizes of your cushions, stitch along the sides, and leave one side open to insert the cushion pad. This way, you can get creative with colors and patterns in your living space and breathe life into old clothes.

Tip 4 Create planters from tin cans Tin cans also make for great planters for small indoor plants or herbs. Remove the labels from the cans and clean them properly before painting or decorating them as you please. Drill small holes at the bottom for drainage if required, and fill them with soil and plant seeds or seedlings inside each canister planter.