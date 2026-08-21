Bored of regular braids? Try this fun twist
What's the story
Reverse braids are a fun twist to classic updos, giving them a modern touch. Unlike regular braiding, reverse braiding involves weaving sections of hair under instead of over. This technique gives a fuller, more textured look, perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to flaunt a casual style or something more elegant, reverse braids can be your go-to option. Here's how you can master this trendy hairstyle.
Technique 1
Mastering the basic technique
To start with, part your hair as you like, and divide it into three equal sections.
Start by crossing the right section under the middle one, then the left section under the new middle one.
Repeat this pattern while adding small sections of hair from each side as you go along.
This way, you'll create an inverted braid that sits on top of your head.
Technique 2
Adding volume and texture
For added volume and texture, gently pull apart each segment of the braid after you finish.
This loosens up the braid and gives it a fuller appearance without much effort.
You can also use texturizing spray or mousse before braiding to enhance the volume further.
Technique 3
Incorporating accessories
Accessories can take your reverse braid updo to the next level.
Consider adding decorative pins, clips, or ribbons along the braid for extra flair.
These elements not only add style but also help secure the braid in place throughout the day.
Occasion 1
Styling for different occasions
For casual outings, simply tie a loose reverse braid into a low ponytail or bun at the nape of the neck.
For formal events, opt for more intricate designs, like fishtail variations or crown braids that wrap around the head completely.