Why chefs love the thyme and lemon pairing
What's the story
Thyme and lemon are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of many dishes. They are versatile, complementing both savory and sweet recipes. The combination of thyme's earthy flavor with lemon's bright acidity creates a balanced taste profile. Here are five ways to incorporate thyme and lemon into your cooking routine, making your meals more vibrant and enjoyable.
Tip 1
Infuse oils with thyme and lemon
Infusing oils with thyme and lemon is an easy way to add flavor to your dishes.
Just heat olive oil gently with fresh thyme sprigs and lemon peel. Once cooled, strain the mixture into a bottle for storage.
This infused oil can be used for dressing salads, or drizzling over roasted vegetables, giving them an aromatic boost.
Tip 2
Create a refreshing lemonade twist
To make a refreshing twist on traditional lemonade, add fresh thyme leaves to the mix.
Start by muddling the thyme in a pitcher with sugar or honey until fragrant.
Add freshly squeezed lemon juice and water, stirring well.
Serve over ice for a cool drink that has herbal notes of thyme.
Tip 3
Enhance soups with thyme and lemon
Adding thyme and lemon to soups can elevate their flavor profile significantly.
Start by sauteing onions or garlic with fresh thyme leaves until fragrant.
Add vegetable broth or water, and then simmer until flavors meld together.
Just before serving, squeeze in some fresh lemon juice for brightness.
Tip 4
Bake flavorful breads using thyme & lemon
Thyme and lemon can also be used to bake savory breads that go well with soups or salads.
Mix flour, baking powder, salt, chopped fresh thyme leaves, grated lemon zest, milk, butter, and herbs into a dough.
Shape it into a loaf, bake it in an oven preheated to 180 degrees Celsius, and let it cool before slicing.
Tip 5
Marinate vegetables with thyme & lemon zest
Marinating vegetables in a mixture of olive oil, lemon zest, and chopped thyme leaves enhances their natural flavors.
This simple technique makes for a delicious side dish when grilled or roasted.
It highlights the freshness of seasonal produce, making it a perfect addition to any meal.