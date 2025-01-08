What's the story

Seaberry (or sea buckthorn as it is commonly known) is a nutrient-dense ingredient that has recently gained prominence in the skincare industry for its skin rejuvenating properties.

Rich in omega fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, seaberry oil works wonders in deeply nourishing the skin.

Read on to learn how adding seaberry to your skincare regimen can significantly improve your skin's health and appearance.