These books can ignite imagination in kids

Rick Riordan, the author of the popular Percy Jackson series, knows a thing or two about captivating young readers. His recommendations for adventure books are sure to ignite the imaginations of children everywhere. With tales of bravery, exploration, and excitement, these books promise to take young readers on unforgettable journeys. Here are some of Riordan's favorite picks that promise thrilling adventures for kids.

Classic adventure 'The Hobbit' by JRR Tolkien JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit is a timeless classic that takes readers on an epic journey with Bilbo Baggins. This story of courage and discovery introduces young readers to a world filled with dragons, elves, and treasure. Tolkien's rich storytelling and imaginative world-building make it a must-read for any adventure-loving kid.

Magical journey 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' by JK Rowling JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is the beginning of a magical journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This book introduces Harry Potter as he discovers his true identity in a world of magic and mystery. Rowling's ability to blend adventure with friendship makes this book an engaging read for kids.

"Mythological Quest" 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief' In Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Rick Riordan himself crafts an enthralling tale where modern-day kids are demigods on mythological quests. This book combines Greek mythology with contemporary adventures, making it both educational and entertaining. Young readers will love following Percy Jackson as he navigates challenges from gods and monsters alike.

Enchanted Land 'The Chronicles of Narnia' CS Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe takes children to the enchanted land of Narnia through a wardrobe door. The Pevensie siblings embark on an adventure to defeat the White Witch with Aslan's help. Lewis' imaginative storytelling captivates young minds with themes of bravery and friendship.