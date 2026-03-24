Ricotta: How to use this Italian whey cheese in recipes
What's the story
Ricotta cheese is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the simplest of dishes into something extraordinary. Its creamy texture and mild flavor make it ideal for both savory and sweet recipes. Whether you're looking to impress guests or simply enjoy a delicious meal at home, ricotta cheese can be the star of the show. Here are five delightful ways to use ricotta cheese in your cooking.
Dish 1
Creamy pasta delight
Ricotta cheese can be a creamy base for pasta dishes, giving a rich texture without the heaviness of other dairy products. Mix it with fresh herbs like basil and parsley, and you have a simple yet flavorful sauce that goes well with any pasta type. Add some cherry tomatoes or spinach for an extra burst of flavor and color.
Dish 2
Ricotta stuffed vegetables
Stuffing vegetables with ricotta cheese makes for an excellent appetizer or side dish. Bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms are some of the vegetables that go well with ricotta stuffing. Mix the cheese with breadcrumbs, garlic, and herbs to create a savory filling that complements the natural sweetness of the vegetables.
Dish 3
Sweet ricotta dessert bowls
Ricotta cheese can also be used in desserts, thanks to its mild flavor. For a quick sweet treat, mix ricotta with honey or maple syrup and top it with fresh fruits like berries or peaches. This creates a light dessert bowl that's both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 4
Ricotta pancakes for breakfast
Adding ricotta cheese to pancake batter makes for extra fluffy pancakes with a subtle tanginess. These pancakes are perfect for breakfast or brunch when served with syrup or fresh fruit compote. The ricotta adds moisture without making them too dense, making them an ideal start to your day.
Dish 5
Savory ricotta flatbreads
Ricotta cheese also makes an excellent topping for flatbreads, giving them a creamy texture when baked. Spread ricotta over flatbread dough and top with ingredients like olives, sun-dried tomatoes, or arugula before baking. The result is a deliciously savory flatbread that's perfect as an appetizer or snack option at gatherings.